Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains on October 31 for Kali Puja

Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains on October 31 for Kali Puja

Kolkata news: While four trains will run from Kavi Subhas (New Garia) at 10 pm, 10.20 pm,10:40 pm and 11 pm, from the Dakshineswar side, the trains will operate at 9.48 pm, 10.08 pm, 10.28 pm and 10:48 pm.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolkata Updated on: October 30, 2024 21:00 IST
Kolkata Metro, diwali festival, diwali, Kolkata Metro to operate eight special trains on October 31,
Image Source : KOLKATA METRO (X) Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains on October 31 for Kali Puja.

To facilitate the visit of devotees to the famed Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples on Kali Puja night on October 31 (Thursday), Kolkata Metro will operate eight special trains in both directions on the Dakshineswar-New Garia route (Blue Line) between 9:40 pm and 11 pm, officials said.

The eight trains- four each in both routes- will operate at an interval of 20 minutes, Kolkata Metro said in a statement.

While the historic Dakshineswar temple is located in the northern suburbs, the Kalighat temple, considered one of the shakti peeths (shakti cult), is situated in the city's southern part. Throughout the day, Metro will operate 198 services (99 UP & 99 DN) on October 31 (Thursday) instead of 292 services in the Blue line.

Related Stories
RG Kar incident: Junior medics announce march to CBI office seeking justice for rape-murder victim

RG Kar incident: Junior medics announce march to CBI office seeking justice for rape-murder victim

Amit Shah slams Mamata govt for state-sponsored infiltration in Bengal, says 'only way to stop...'

Amit Shah slams Mamata govt for state-sponsored infiltration in Bengal, says 'only way to stop...'

Cut down one fruit from our trees, we'll cut down four of yours, says Mithun Chakraborty at Kolkata

Cut down one fruit from our trees, we'll cut down four of yours, says Mithun Chakraborty at Kolkata

In the Green Line-1 (Sealdah-Sector V), Metro will run 90 (45 East-bound and 45 West-bound) services instead of 106 daily services. Services in Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade), Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat) and Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby) will remain unchanged on that day.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement