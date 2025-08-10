Kolkata metro to boost services on Green and Purple lines from August 11 Kolkata metro: On the Green Line‑2 route (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade), daily services will increase to 134 trains (67 UP and 67 DN) from the current 130 (65 UP and 65 DN). The first train will now depart earlier, at 6:30 am instead of 7:00 am, while the last service will still operate at 9:53 pm.

Kolkata:

In a move aimed at easing commuter rush and extending travel convenience, Metro Railway Kolkata has announced an increase in train frequency and service hours on its Green Line-1, Green Line-2, and Purple Line corridors starting Monday (August 11).

More trains, longer hours on Green Line‑1

On the Sealdah–Salt Lake Sector V stretch of Green Line‑1, the number of trains will go up to 108 daily services (54 UP + 54 DN), up from the existing 106 (53 UP + 53 DN). Service hours are also being expanded, with the first train starting at 6:35 am instead of 6:55 am, and the last train running until 10:00 pm. However, officials clarified that no services will operate on Sundays on this corridor.

Green Line‑2 gets a frequency boost

On Green Line‑2 (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade corridor), commuters will see 134 services daily (67 UP + 67 DN), compared to the current 130 (65 UP + 65 DN). Service hours will start earlier- from 6:30 am instead of 7:00 am- while the last train will continue to run until 9:53 pm. Unlike Green Line‑1, Sunday services will continue as normal here.

Purple line adds more trains and extended timings

The Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat corridor) will see the most noticeable jump in frequency, with 80 trains daily (40 UP + 40 DN) compared to the present 72 (36 UP + 36 DN).

Commuters will also benefit from significantly extended service hours, starting from 6:50 am and going till 9:14 pm, up from the current 7:57 am to 8:32 pm schedule. Services will continue to operate from Monday to Friday on this line.

Meeting rising commuter demand

Metro Railway officials say the changes are part of ongoing efforts to keep pace with Kolkata’s growing ridership and to provide more flexible travel options across the city. The enhanced schedules are expected to reduce peak-hour crowding and improve last-mile connectivity.