Kolkata rape case: TMC distances itself from controversial remarks by own leaders, Kalyan Banerjee responds The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has distanced itself from the statements made by its own leaders. The party has termed the remarks by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra as their personal opinions.

Kolkata:

A shocking case of rape involving a female student from South Calcutta Law College has triggered widespread outrage and protests across West Bengal. While opposition parties are attacking the state government, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has found itself in hot water after two of its senior leaders -- MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra -- made controversial remarks about the incident. The party was soon forced to issue a clarification, distancing itself from their statements. Following this, Kalyan Banerjee took to social media to respond, displaying signs of open defiance.

What did TMC say about the remarks?

TMC released an official statement on the social media platform X, clarifying its position. The statement read: "The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally dissociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever."

Reaffirming its stand on women's safety, TMC added, "Our stance remains resolute; we have zero tolerance for crimes against women and demand the strictest possible punishment for all those involved in this heinous crime."

Kalyan Banerjee responds to party's statement

Reacting sharply to his party's official statement, Kalyan Banerjee posted a strong rebuttal on X. "I completely disagree with the post made by TMC on X. Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals? Mere academic statements won't bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible. What's even more unfortunate is that some of the leaders who emerged after 2011 are themselves under question in such crimes."

Banerjee further added, "I also wish to clearly distance myself from those who are encouraging or protecting these criminals. To truly understand the intent behind my words and statements, a certain level of moral and intellectual alignment is required — which, unfortunately, seems to be missing."

What did Kalyan Banerjee say earlier?

Kalyan Banerjee had stirred controversy with his earlier comments about the case. Referring to the rape incident, he said, "I do not support what happened at the law college. Some people do commit such crimes. But what can be done if a friend rapes his own friend? Will there be police in every school? This happened between students—who will protect her? This (South Calcutta Law College) is a government college. Can police be stationed there all the time?" However, he did add that those involved in the crime should face strict punishment.

What was Madan Mitra's controversial statement?

TMC MLA Madan Mitra also attracted criticism for his remarks. He said, "The incident in Kasba sends a message to all girls and female students—that if someone you know calls you to college during exam time, saying they’ll help with a unit project, don’t go. It’s not safe for you. If the girl hadn’t gone, this wouldn’t have happened. If she had informed someone or taken a few friends along, this wouldn’t have happened either."

BJP lambasts TMC

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the TMC over the controversy, accusing the ruling party of protecting offenders, defending the guilty, and attempting to suppress the voice of the victim. "Mamata Banerjee is a disgrace to West Bengal. By speaking in forked tongue — one for the public, another for her party’s goons — she is normalising rape and emboldening criminals. No woman is safe in Mamata’s Bengal," BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Kolkata law college rape case

A law student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute inside the college building in south Kolkata on June 25 evening following which the police arrested four, including a guard of the institutuion. On Friday, the results of the medical examination conducted on the victim corroborated her rape allegation, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. The victim, in her written complaint to the police, alleged that the security guard did not help her. The 24-year-old woman had gone to the college to fill out a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after it was completed. It is alleged that the alumnus, who is also a criminal lawyer and a contractual non-teaching staff of the college, actually raped her after she turned down a marriage proposal from him, while two existing students stood guard and made a video recording of the act on their mobile phones.

ALSO READ