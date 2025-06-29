Kolkata gangrape case: TMC issues show-cause notice to Madan Mitra for his controversial remarks Shortly after Madan Mitra's remarks drew public attention, the Trinamool Congress swiftly moved to disassociate itself from his comments, clarifying that they were made in his personal capacity. Emphasising that the party did not endorse the views expressed, the TMC issued a statement.

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday (June 29) issued a show-cause notice to senior party leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra for his controversial remarks regarding the alleged gangrape of a student from South Calcutta Law College. On Saturday (June 28), Mitra made a public statement implying that the incident could have been avoided if the survivor had taken a few friends along or not gone to the college premises alone when it was closed.

His exact words were, “This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go; nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened.”

Controversial remarks spark outrage

The statement drew widespread criticism, with many calling it insensitive and victim-blaming.

TMC distances itself, condemns the remarks

Soon after Mitra’s comments went public, the TMC officially distanced itself, stating that the remarks were made in a personal capacity and do not reflect the party's stance. The party also strongly condemned the statement.

Mitra’s clarification

In response to the backlash, Mitra issued a clarification via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, denying any intent to shield the accused. He alleged that his remarks were misinterpreted and weaponised by vested interests seeking to damage the image of the Trinamool Congress.

Party disciplinary action: show-cause notice issued

TMC state president Subrata Bakshi issued the official show-cause notice to Mitra on Sunday. The letter described Mitra’s remarks as:

“Unsolicited, unnecessary, and insensitive.”

“Damaging to the image of the party.”

In violation of TMC’s zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women.

Mitra has been directed to respond within three days.

Investigation intensifies by Kolkata Police

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have expanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. Initially comprising 5 members, the SIT now includes 9 officers, under the supervision of ACP Pradip Kumar Ghosal, SSD. The alleged gangrape took place on the evening of June 25 inside the college campus.

Three accused, all reportedly affiliated with Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the TMC’s student wing, have already been arrested.

Mitra yet to respond to notice

As of now, Madan Mitra has not made any further public statements regarding the show-cause notice or his potential reply.

