Kolkata fire: Bengal govt forms investigation committee, Mamata Banerjee visits Hotel Rituraj in Burra Bazar Kolkata fire: The owner and the manager of the hotel, where a devastating fire killed 14 people, were arrested on Thursday. Akash Chawla, the owner of Rituraj Hotel, and manager Gaurav Kapoor were taken into custody.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (May 1) visited the site of the devastating fire at Hotel Rituraj in Kolkata's Burra Bazar area, where 14 people tragically lost their lives on the night of April 29. While speaking to the media, CM Banerjee announced the formation of a committee to investigate the tragedy.

"We are going to make a committee to investigate this incident...The hotel owner and the manager have been arrested," she informed. She also issued a strong warning to the accomplices, adding, "If any local representative from any party or administration is found to have assisted them, then no one will be spared."

On Wednesday (April 30), DG Ranvir Kumar of the fire and emergency services stated that the fire extinguishing system in the building was in a defunct condition.

"A large area of around 100 square metres of the first floor was being renovated. They were probably trying to extend the area. For this, plywood and other combustible materials were stored there. Some fire was initiated, probably while the work was being done, and it spread. We believe that the smoke became trapped in the stairs and travelled to the second and third floors due to the fire. That is why the casualties there were more," DG Ranvir Kumar said.

"The fire extinguishing systems here were in a defunct condition. None of the sprinklers, the fire detection system, or the alarms worked... The hotel authority had taken an FSC (Fire Safety Certificate) in 2016 and renewed it for the subsequent few years. But it had not been renewed in the last 3 years... A complaint has been registered at the police station, and an FIR has been lodged," he added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier, in a statement on X, CM Banerjee said, "My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in Burra Bazar area. I monitored the rescue and firefight operations throughout the night and mobilised maximum fire brigade services in the area. Fourteen died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. An investigation has been ordered. My condolences to the victim's families and solidarity for all affected," she added.

Meanwhile, in response to the tragedy, Kolkata Police has formed a special investigation team to determine the cause of the fire and probe possible lapses in safety norms. At the time of the incident, the hotel had 88 boarders accommodated in 42 rooms and was staffed by 60 employees. According to Kolkata police, the deceased include 11 men, one woman, one boy, and one girl. Of the 14 bodies recovered from the site, eight have been identified so far. Thirteen people sustained injuries, of whom 12 have been treated and discharged, while one person remains hospitalised.