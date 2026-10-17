Kolkata Durga Puja pandal accident: West Bengal government launches helpline numbers

The West Bengal government has issued toll-free and contact helpline numbers for people seeking information about the accident at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, where 17 people were reported killed and several injured. People can call 18003455678 or 03322141310 for information related to the incident.

The stampede-like situation unfolded at the pandal amid heavy crowds and rain during Durga Puja celebrations. The injured were taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where officials reached to assess the situation and oversee the response.

Heavy rain and crowds at the pandal

The incident occurred on Saturday evening as a large number of visitors gathered at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal. Heavy rain added to the difficulties, with reports pointing to a chaotic situation as crowds gathered at the venue.

An eyewitness described concerns over the arrangements at the site, particularly the narrow entrance and exit and the lack of lighting.

"The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area....My daughter and grand daughter is hospitalized," the eyewitness said.

The exact sequence of events that led to the stampede-like situation has not been fully established.

Chief minister visits hospital as helpline is issued

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal reached Kolkata Medical College amid reports of the incident. The injured were being treated at the hospital as authorities responded to the situation.

The state government has issued the numbers 18003455678 and 03322141310 for people seeking information related to the accident. The helplines are intended to help people obtain updates as further details emerge.

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management and safety arrangements at the pandal during one of the busiest periods of the Durga Puja celebrations. Further information about the circumstances of the accident and the condition of those injured is awaited.

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Kolkata Durga Puja pandal collapse leaves 17 dead, several devotees injured, panic at site