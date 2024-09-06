Friday, September 06, 2024
     
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sends anti-rape bill to President for consideration

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has referred the anti-rape Bill, passed by the state assembly, to the President for consideration.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 19:57 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has referred the anti-rape Bill, passed by the state assembly, to the President of India for her consideration, according to an official statement on Friday. 

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added)

