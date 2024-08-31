Union Minister Annapurna Devi rebuts Mamata Banerjee, calls CM's letter 'factually incorrect'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 30, demanding exemplary punishments for heinous crimes like rape and murder following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi hit back against the TMC supremo, asserting that existing laws already have stringent punishments to tackle violence and crimes against women.

In a letter to the West Bengal CM (the second within a week), the Women and Child Development Minister highlighted the major loop-holes in the data presented by the Chief Minister in her letter. Starting with, she highlighted onto the details regarding the status of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) and special POCSO Courts in the Chief Minister's letter are factually incorrect and appear to be an attempt to cover up the delays in operationalizing the FTSCs by the state. Devi mentioned that the 88 Fast Track Courts established in West Bengal are not the same as FTSCs covered under the central government's scheme. She stated, "Despite the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the state has not operationalized the additional 11 FTSCs, which may be exclusive POCSO courts or combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO cases, as per the state's requirement."

Significantly, responding to Banerjee's observation on the need to post permanent judicial officers in FTSCs, the Union Minister in her letter said the scheme guidelines clearly provide for one judicial officer and seven staff members to work exclusively for the disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases.

“Hence, an additional charge of FTSCs cannot be given to any permanent judicial officer or court staff. This position was clarified earlier to West Bengal,” Annapurna Devi added.

Furthermore, Devi mentioned the comprehensive and stringent enactments under the current central government's laws to tackle violence and crimes against women.

"I reiterate that the enactments by the Central Government are comprehensive and stringent enough to tackle violence and crimes against women. If the state government follows the central legislation in letter and spirit, it will certainly have a lasting impact on strengthening the criminal justice system, bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to face the consequences commensurate with the offence, and ensuring justice for the victims or survivors," the Union Minister said.

"I once again request you to ensure due sensitization and a positive approach from all duty holders at appropriate levels to ensure proper handling of cases with due care and attention to bring finality as per the timelines prescribed under the statutes," she added.



