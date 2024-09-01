Kolkata to witness multiple rallies, protests over medic's rape, murder case today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continue in Kolkata over alleged raped and murder of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Numerous rallies and demonstrations are scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and killed at the RG Kar hospital here last month. The ruling TMC and opposition BJP, as well as civil society members, are slated to hold street protests in the metropolis and across West Bengal during the day.

While women members of the TMC will stage demonstrations at different blocks, demanding amendments in laws for capital punishment of rapists, the BJP has planned to continue its sit-in at Esplanade that started on August 29. Significantly, Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier said that the protesters in Esplande want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step down over the medic’s alleged rape-murder at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Kolkata to witness a mega rally

Further, apart from these significant protests, a ‘Maha Michhil’ (mega rally) consisting of people from different professions is also scheduled from College Square in central Kolkata to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon."This is a non-political front, and the movement was conceived on social media. It is set to register a turnout of thousands,” a protester said.

Bengal government convenes a special emergency session

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that in the aftermath of the RG Kar hospital incident, the West Bengal government has convened a special assembly session on Monday (September 2) to table and pass a bill that would provide for capital punishment to convicted rapists. The bill would be tabled for discussion and passage on Tuesday, the second day of the special session, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

However, he added that “I am not aware of the title of the bill yet. But it will be tabled on Tuesday for discussion and passage by members. So far we are convening a two-day special session, which could be extended if additional businesses for the House are included later.”

An alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month has thrown Bengal into social and political turmoil.