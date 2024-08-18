Kolkata football match cancelled as spectators likely to show placards against CM Mamata, claims Amit Malviya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP leader Amit Malviya

A day after the West Bengal government canceled Kolkata's most anticipated football match between Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants, scheduled for August 18, BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that the state government did so out of fear of potential protests. According to Malviya, supporters of both football clubs were planning to carry posters and placards demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of a gruesome rape and murder incident in Kolkata and hence the TMC government cancelled the match.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malviya stated, "In an unprecedented move, Mamata Banerjee’s Police has canceled Kolkata's most awaited football match, the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan derby, scheduled for August 18. The tickets were all sold out. The reason given: inability to provide security for the game."

He continued, "But the real reason is that supporters of both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were planning to carry posters and placards seeking justice for the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim, along with a demand for Mamata Banerjee to resign. The game was canceled fearing this kind of mass protest."

Further, Malviya also criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the state's law and order situation. He remarked, "If they are unable to provide security to around 60,000 people, how can they ensure the safety of the state’s 10 crore population."



It is pertinent to note that the Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday, has been called off by the authorities earlier citing lack of security cover by the police.

They said, "On behalf of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024 at 7.00pm, stands abandoned."



"The Pre-derby press conference scheduled for 5.30pm today (August 17, 2024) also stands cancelled," it added.

