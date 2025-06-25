Bomb threat emails trigger panic at two schools in Kolkata Kolkata school bomb threat: Following the alert, police teams from Anandapur and Taltala swiftly reached the respective school campuses. Bomb squad units, accompanied by sniffer dogs, carried out comprehensive searches across the school premises and surrounding areas.

Kolkata:

Two well-known schools in West Bengal's Kolkata received bomb threats via email on Wednesday (June 25), triggering panic among students and staff. Authorities promptly evacuated the campuses and sent students home as a precautionary measure. The threats were later confirmed to be hoaxes following police investigations.

Schools evacuated following email threats

The Calcutta International School, located in Anandapur, and the Calcutta Boys School in Taltala, were the two institutions targeted. The emails claimed that bombs would be detonated during school hours in the afternoon, causing immediate concern among school management and parents.

Swift police action and thorough searches

Upon receiving information, teams from the Anandapur and Taltala police stations rushed to the respective campuses. Bomb squad personnel, along with sniffer dogs, conducted extensive searches of the school buildings and nearby areas.

“No suspicious objects were found. The threats were hoaxes,” confirmed a senior officer from Kolkata Police.

Investigation underway; IP addresses being tracked

The schools promptly informed the police headquarters at Lalbazar after receiving the emails. Kolkata Police has now launched a full-scale investigation. “We are currently tracking the IP addresses from which the emails were sent to determine the source and motive,” the officer added.

Precautionary holiday declared

As a safety measure, both schools declared a holiday on Wednesday, asking students to return home immediately. No injuries or panic-related incidents were reported, but the episode raised serious concerns over school security and cyber threats.