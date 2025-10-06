Khagen Murmu, two-time BJP MP, sustains serious injuries after party delegation attacked in Jalpaiguri Khagen Murmu, two-time BJP MP, sustains serious injuries after party delegation attacked in Jalpaiguri.

New Delhi:

A delegation of BJP leaders came under attack on Monday in the Dooars region of Jalpaiguri district while en route to Nagrakata to oversee relief operations in the wake of heavy rains and flooding in West Bengal. According to reports, the convoy was targeted by unidentified miscreants, resulting in serious injuries to Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu.

Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh was also attacked during the incident.

The vehicles carrying both leaders were reportedly vandalised in the attack. The duo has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.