Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata amid TMC exodus: 'Abhishek Banerjee is arrogant, choose us or him'

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that the TMC party's national general secretary dropped him as legal counsel at the last moment in an ongoing signature forgery case, a move he described as deeply insulting.

Kalyan Banerjee, who has remained loyal to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee even as several party leaders and lawmakers have distanced themselves from her camp in recent days, escalated the internal rift by issuing an ultimatum to the West Bengal chief minister.

"Choose Abhishek or us," he said, signalling growing tensions within the party leadership.

The dispute was triggered after Kalyan Banerjee was replaced as counsel representing Abhishek Banerjee in proceedings before the Calcutta High Court in the alleged signature forgery case.

The high court granted Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from arrest in the case and directed him to appear before the West Bengal CID by 6 pm the same day. Abhishek is currently in Delhi.

'I told Didi, choose him or me'

Explaining the reason for his lashing out, Kalyan Banerjee said he spent the entire night preparing the case and presented it before the judge for an urgent hearing, but was informed today that a separate petition had been filed and that another lawyer would be handling the case.

Their habit of showing disrespect has not changed. He (Abhishek Banerjee) thinks everyone is beneath him, as if everyone is merely an employee from Camac Street. I have been in this profession for 45 years," Banerjee said.

"He has become so arrogant and does not respect anyone. That is why I have stepped aside. This morning I also told Didi: choose between me and Abhishek Banerjee," Kalyan Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.