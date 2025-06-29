'Broke a family': Kalyan Banerjee takes 'honeymoon' jibe at Mahua Moitra amid Kolkata rape case row Tensions have escalated within the TMC over remarks related to the Kolkata law student gangrape case. After Mahua Moitra commented on Kalyan Banerjee's stance, he responded by launching a personal attack against her.

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra have once again engaged in a public confrontation, clashing over the former's controversial remarks related to the Kolkata law college gangrape case. The intra-party feud has intensified, with both leaders openly criticising each other.

This time, Kalyan Banerjee intensified the feud by launching a personal attack on Mahua Moitra over the 'misogyny' remark, referring to her recent marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra. He also accused her of "breaking a family".

'She broke a family'

"Mahua has come back to India after her honeymoon and started fighting with me! She accuses me of being anti-woman. What is she? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy who is 65 years old. Did she not hurt the lady?" Banerjee said.

"An MP who was expelled from parliament for breach of ethics is preaching me! She is the most anti-woman. She only knows how to secure her future and how to make money," he further said.

'Misogyny cuts across party lines': Mahua Moitra

Banerjee's remarks came after Moitra backed the TMC's decision to publicly distance itself from his and party MLA Madan Mitra's statements about the Kolkata rape case.

Earlier on Saturday, Moitra had responded to her party distancing itself from controversial remarks made by TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra regarding the recent Kolkata gangrape case.

In a post on X, Moitra wrote, "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them."

What did Kalyan Banerjee say?

Kalyan Banerjee had stirred controversy with his earlier comments about the case. Referring to the rape incident, he said, "I do not support what happened at the law college. Some people do commit such crimes. But what can be done if a friend rapes his own friend? Will there be police in every school? This happened between students—who will protect her? This (South Calcutta Law College) is a government college. Can police be stationed there all the time?" However, he did add that those involved in the crime should face strict punishment.

