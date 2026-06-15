Kakoli Ghosh's son Baidyanath claims Abhishek 'failed in all subjects in class 8': 'Wrong to expect civility'

Kolkata:

Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, the son of rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has alleged that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee failed in all subjects when he was in class 8, and he completed his graduation from an unrecognised college.

Baidyanath's allegations come a day after he sued several of TMC leaders, including party supremo Mamata Banerjee, for their remarks and refuted their claims that he sought a ticket to contest West Bengal polls from the Barasat assembly constituency.

"Abhishek Banerjee failed all subjects in class 8 in Nava Nalanda. Studied in a unrecognised college IIPM," he said in an X post early Monday. "His aunt did her PhD from East Georgia University. So obviously members of their IT cell will make fun of sick people and their looks. Wrong to expect civility."

Defending her mother Kakoli for leading the rebellion, Baidyanath said the rebel leader could have become an MP or an MLA without Mamata's support. Despite this, she accepted Mamata's political movement and "accepted years of struggle, sacrifice, and personal hardship", he said in another X post.

Recounting Kakoli's achievements, Baidyanath said her mother was among the early generations of women to clear the JEE, and she has trained at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. He said she was also trained at the King's College of London.

"My mother did not study PhD at East Georgia University, does not paint, write poetry, novels. My mother doesn't speak weird English. No one bought my mothers painting for 1 crore. Mother not linked to Sarada, RGK, Ration scam, teachers, coal or cattle scam," he said.

Baidyanath is a psychiatrist by profession. He has sued Mamata, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Sonali Guha, seeking an apology from them after they claimed that he and Kakoli regularly consume alcohol. Refuting all the allegations, he said he will file a defamation case against them.

His reaction comes amid the ongoing rebellion in the TMC. Twenty of the 28 Lok Sabha members of TMC have rebelled against the party leadership, particularly against Abhishek. The party is also facing a crisis at the West Bengal Assembly, where expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee has support of 64 MLAs and has been declared as the House's Leader of Opposition (LoP).

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