'Jo shanti todega hum usko...': Suvendu's stern warning to TMC as Bengal votes for phase 1 | VIDEO

Nandigram:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) against violating poll norms and causing law and order issues in West Bengal, where polling is underway for 152 assembly constituencies under phase 1. Adhikari, who is BJP's candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, made the remarks while interacting with reporters after visiting several polling booth in the Nandigram assembly segment.

According to the BJP leader, the ruling TMC is trying to intimidate the voters and threatening them, particularly the Hindus. Reiterating that he is not causing a Hindu-Muslim polarisation, Adhikari said the "criminals" belong to the TMC, who are from a particularly community.

"I was not allowed to enter this polling booth. The common man, whether it is a Hindu or a Muslim, wants peace. The goons are looting the people. Jo shanti todega hum usko todne ka kaam karenge (those who are against peace, we will break them)," Adhikari told news agency ANI.

TMC claims police supporting BJP

In response to Adhikari's threat, the TMC has alleged that the police are working in favour of the BJP in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district; although the saffron party has rejected these allegations. The party has also complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the same, with a TMC delegation meeting Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and seeking a removal of two police officials.

"The presence of these officers is raising serious concerns about the neutrality in the polling process," West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Adhikari seeks re-election

Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, is seeking a re-election from the Nandigram seat. In the 2021 assembly elections, he narrowly defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which forced her to get elected to the state assembly via byelection from Bhabanipur.

But the 2026 elections will once again witness a contest between Adhikari and Banerjee, as the former is also contesting from the Bhabanipur seat. Adhikari is confident of party victory from the two seats. "I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said earlier in the day.

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