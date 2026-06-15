Jahangir Khan paraded barefoot through Falta, seen apologising to locals with folded hands | VIDEO

Kolkata:

TMC leader Jahangir Khan was reportedly paraded by police through parts of Falta in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, with visuals circulating on social media showing the incident. In the widely shared images and videos, he is seen walking barefoot in half pants, apologising to local residents.

He can also be seen folding his hands and at times touching his ears in a gesture of apology while addressing members of the public.

Notably, Jahangir was taken into custody by the State Police Special Task Force (STF) on June 8. Officials said he was arrested near the Nepal border after being on the run for several days. Acting on intelligence inputs, STF teams had been monitoring his movements before finally detaining him.

Police further stated that seven FIRs had already been filed against Khan at Falta police station in several cases, including extortion and election-related violence cases. Following his arrest, he was produced before a court, which remanded him to five days of police custody for further interrogation.

Jahangir’s close association with Abhishek Banerjee

Jahangir Khan is reported to have close ties with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. During the election campaign in Falta, he also made remarks directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The TMC later fielded him from the Falta Assembly constituency in the 2026 polls. However, following reports of discrepancies that led to the announcement of repolling in the seat, he withdrew from the contest just days before voting.

He stated that the decision was taken in the interest of the people of his constituency.

The legal proceedings against Khan reached the Calcutta High Court, where he was granted interim protection until May 18 to allow participation in the repoll held on May 21. The repoll results were declared on May 24, after which the interim relief ended, paving the way for renewed police action.

Fresh probe reopened into 2020 attack on JP Nadda’s convoy

Police sources have indicated that a fresh investigation has been initiated into the alleged attack on the convoy of JP Nadda that took place in December 2020 while he was travelling towards Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

According to officials, the FIR in the case had earlier named Jahangir Khan among others. The case had remained under scrutiny since the incident, which triggered widespread political reactions at the time.

Sources now confirm that the Diamond Harbour Police have begun re-examining key aspects of the case, effectively reopening the investigation to reassess evidence and circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

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