Jagannath Dham row: Puri Gajapati opposes use of name for Digha temple, cites hurt to religious sentiments Puri’s titular king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba has opposed the West Bengal government’s reference to the new Digha temple as "Jagannath Dham," arguing that the term is traditionally reserved for the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Puri:

Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba, the titular head of the Puri royal family and a key religious authority for the Shree Jagannath Temple, has strongly objected to the West Bengal government’s reference to the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in Digha as "Jagannath Dham."

In a detailed press statement, Deba urged the authorities of the Digha temple to refrain from using terms such as “Jagannath Dham” or “Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre.” He said the term "Dham" is traditionally reserved for the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, as established by sacred scriptures and centuries-old traditions. Misuse of these terms, he warned, could hurt the religious sentiments of devotees worldwide.

Quoting from texts including the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, and Padma Purana, Deba said only the Puri temple is recognised as the eternal, sacred abode of Lord Jagannath and hence can be referred to as “Shree Jagannath Dham.” He also underlined that religious leaders and Acharyas from various Sanatan Dharma traditions—such as Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu—have acknowledged only Puri as the Lord's divine seat.

He further stated that only the original temple in Puri may be called “Shreemandira,” and that the Chaturdha Vigrahas (Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Sudarshan) should be worshipped only in wooden form, not in metal or stone. He cited the Muktimandap Pundit Sabha’s position that only offerings made in Shreemandira can be called “Mahaprasad.”

The controversy comes after the April 30 inauguration of the Rs 250 crore Jagannath temple in Digha by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Built across 20 acres, the temple houses wooden idols similar to those in Puri and draws inspiration from its architecture.

(With ANI inputs)