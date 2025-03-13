Kolkata: Jadavpur University student arrested over March 1 vandalism on campus Jadavpur University vandalism: On March 2, a former JU student was arrested from his rented flat in South Kolkata on charges of being present on the campus during the protest and arson and taking part in the vandalism.

Jadavpur University vandalism: A first-year Philosophy student at Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata was arrested in connection with the March 1 unrest and vandalism on the campus, taking the total number of arrests in the case to two. According to the police, Soumyadip Mahata, who belongs to the Democratic Students' Federation, allegedly set a fire inside the university campus.

A leader of the Jadavpur University Students Federation of India (JUSFI) unit told PTI news agency on Wednesday that Soumyadip Mahata, a philosophy student, was summoned to Jadavpur police station to give his statement regarding the violence that occurred during the AGM of the TMC-led West Bengal College and University Professors' Union. Notably, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was also present at the event when the incident took place.

What happened in JU on March 1?

A group of students reportedly formed human chains around the Education Minister's car, attempting to block his departure from the campus while demanding immediate talks on pending student union elections.

As the minister's car drove through the human chain, two students were injured. Following the incident, tensions escalated on campus, leading to violent protests in which the TMC non-teaching staff's education wing office was set on fire, and several hoardings and festoons were torn down or destroyed.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader stated that Soumyadip Mahata was a left-leaning student activist but not officially associated with the federation.

He further mentioned that the SFI, along with other protesting student groups, will hold a general body meeting on Thursday to deliberate on their future course of action in light of Mahata's arrest. "While the university authorities are giving assurances of withdrawing cases against student protestors who only demanded holding of long overdue student union polls after five years, our students are getting arrested. This cannot continue," he said.

Former JU student arrested

A spokesperson of the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) confirmed on Wednesday the arrest of Soumyadip Mahata.

Earlier, on March 2, a former JU student was arrested from his rented flat in South Kolkata. He is accused of being present on the campus during the protest and arson and allegedly participating in the vandalism. The former student, who hails from Birbhum, is currently employed at an IT firm in Salt Lake.

(With PTI inputs)

