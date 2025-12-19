Is Humayun Kabir emerging as 'Muslim hero' in Bengal? Babri Masjid replica rally rattles Mamata Banerjee Murshidabad's Beladanga site has amassed Rs 2,19,53,204 in cash through donation boxes since the December 6 foundation stone, contributed by Muslim community members during visits. Funds also flow via direct bank transfers and QR code payments for the Babri Masjid project.

Murshidabad :

Humayun Kabir, suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, is fast becoming a 'messiah' for Muslims in West Bengal's Murshidabad, announcing a grand Babri Masjid replica that has drawn massive crowds and signaled trouble for Mamata Banerjee's party as elections loom.

Babri Masjid announcement ignites crowds

In Murshidabad's Beladanga area, Kabir laid the foundation stone for a new Babri Masjid on December 6, mirroring Ayodhya's demolished structure but grander- taller than its 65-foot original and capable of holding 25,000 for prayers. Thousands flock to the site every Friday for 'namaz' (prayer), with two shifts needed today due to overwhelming turnout from West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Humayun Kabir claims supporters crossed state lines to back his vision.

New party launch targets TMC and BJP

Ahead of Friday prayers, Kabir declared his new party launch on December 22 (Monday), vowing to challenge both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC. Addressing Muslims, he thundered, "Muslims won't fall for Mamata Banerjee's deceit anymore- she takes our votes but does nothing for us." Crowds echoed his sentiment, accusing Mamata of building Ram temples in Bengal while Kabir heals 1992 wounds with this "marham" (balm).

Donation surge for Beladanga Babri Masjid tops over Rs 2 crore

Since the December 6 foundation laying, Murshidabad's Beladanga site has collected around Rs 2,19,53,204 in cash via donation boxes from Muslim community members at various times. Additional funds pour in directly to bank accounts and QR code scans for the Babri Masjid construction.

Fundraising frenzy: Bricks, birds and booming business

The Rs 300 crore project relies on donations, with Rs 5 crore cash and Rs 2 cr materials collected via boxes everywhere. Visitors are urged to bring bricks; those unable to contribute cash offer cement, rods, chickens or ducks- auctioned on-site for funds. Entrepreneurs cashed in early- T-shirts with Babri designs and Kabir's name sell for Rs 150, alongside photo stalls and food carts. Vendors predict a tourism boom, "Even before construction, profits flow- post-completion, jobs and money will abound in Murshidabad."

Mounting threat to Mamata Banerjee's Muslim vote bank

Humayun Kabir's TMC suspension hasn't dimmed his star; early smears linking him to BJP failed. With swelling crowds and funds, he's positioning as Murshidabad's Muslim leader, potentially splintering TMC's base in this key district. Young supporters from 1992-post era visit to "witness history," turning the site into a political flashpoint that could reshape Bengal's electoral math.