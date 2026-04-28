IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Bengal on polling day | Check full forecast

Kolkata:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds in south Bengal on Wednesday (April 29), coinciding with the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. The second phase of polling will cover several districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds till May 3

In a special bulletin, the Met department said that due to a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms and related weather activity are very likely across West Bengal over the next week.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, and Paschim Medinipur till May 3, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in sub-Himalayan districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar during the same period.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha till May 2.

Meanwhile, several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, have been witnessing high day and night temperatures over the past few days.

West Bengal Elections 2026

Polling for the second and final phase of the assembly elections will be held on Wednesday across 142 constituencies, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

The first phase of polling, held on April 23 for 152 seats, recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest ever in the state. Votes will be counted on May 4 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, which went to the polls in a single phase held earlier this month.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are locked in a high-stakes contest, with the results expected to shape the political trajectory of the state ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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