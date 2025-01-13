IIT-Kharagpur 3rd year student found hanging in hostel room, police launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of IIT-Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Kharagpur: In yet another shocking incident from a top engineering college, a student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead inside his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday. The deceased student has been identified as Shaon Malik who was a third-year student of Electrical Engineering. As per the officials, he was found hanging inside the room by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday.

Malik's parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said. He had spoken to his parents over phone the previous night and “things seemed perfectly normal." The institute will conduct an internal probe into the death and take steps to prevent such incidents in future, the official added. A senior police officer said the post-mortem has been completed and the process was videographed. Investigation is underway, he said.

IIT-Kharagpur issues statement

IIT-Kharagpur, in a statement, said: "With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members deeply mourn the sudden loss of Shaon Malik, a third-year student from the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was found dead in Azad Hall of Residence premises on the morning of January 12."

"The Azad Hall of Residence is one of the hostels in the institute. Upon discovery of the incident, the campus security and medical teams were immediately alerted. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Malik's death. The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities," the institution added.

Institute mourns student's death

Describing Malik as an academically gifted student, the institute said "he was known for his intelligence, dedication and promising future in the field of Electrical Engineering”. "The institute is devastated by this tragic event. Our foremost priority at this moment is to extend our heartfelt condolences and support to Malik's family and friends. We are providing all necessary assistance to help them through this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

IIT-Kharagpur said it is committed to the well-being and mental health of its students. "We have a range of support services available, including counseling and mental health resources, and we urge students to utilise these services whenever needed," it said. A few days ago, the body of an IIT-Kharagpur junior lab technician-cum-assistant was recovered from one of the quarters on the campus.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: IIM Bangalore student found dead on campus, institution issues statement