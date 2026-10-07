Humayun Kabir hints at quitting politics, says 'Will apologise to Naoda people and leave...'

Murshidabad :

Senior politician and Naoda MLA Humayun Kabir has said he may quit active politics and resign from his assembly seat after alleging that he was "humiliated" and detained by police during the Rejinagar bypoll in Murshidabad.

Kabir said he has experienced both victory and defeat during his political career and has accepted both. However, he alleged that the events during Tuesday's bypoll left him deeply upset, particularly his detention for around 12 hours.

Kabir alleges voters were stopped from casting votes

Speaking about the incident, Kabir alleged that voters in the Rejinagar assembly constituency were not allowed to exercise their franchise and claimed that "vote loot" took place.

He also alleged that RSS workers were given special badges by the police and accused them of being involved in what he described as the alleged capturing of votes.

Kabir questioned whether he could continue as an MLA if he could not protest what he described as injustice by the system.

"I am in politics. I have won and lost. I have accepted defeat and enjoyed the happiness of victory. But what happened yesterday, the police used their power and kept me detained for 12 hours," Kabir said.

He added that he was unable to accept what had happened and said his comments came "from the heart".

Humayun Kabir was detained during Rejinagar bypoll

Kabir was detained by police from in front of his party office in Rejinagar around an hour after polling began on Tuesday. Police action was reportedly taken over an allegation of violation of law.

He remained in police custody for around 12 hours before being released at around 8 pm.

The incident came during the Rejinagar by-election, which was necessitated after Kabir resigned from the constituency. He had won both Naoda and Rejinagar in the 2026 Assembly elections before stepping down from the Rejinagar seat.

'I will apologise to Naoda people and leave politics'

Following his release, Kabir said he was considering stepping away from active politics as well as resigning as the MLA from Naoda.

He said he would call a meeting of the people of Naoda after Durga Puja, apologise to them and announce his decision to leave politics.

Kabir, who is 64, said he had reached the decision because he could not accept what he described as injustice during the Rejinagar bypoll.

"I will call a meeting in Naoda after Durga Puja, apologise to the people of Naoda and at the age of 64, I will leave politics," he said.

His remarks come after a long political career in which he said he had experienced both victories and defeats. His latest comments indicate that the events surrounding the Rejinagar bypoll have prompted him to reconsider his political future.

The allegations made by Kabir about voters being prevented from voting and the alleged involvement of RSS workers were made by him in his statement. The material provided does not independently establish those allegations.

Also read:

Humayun Kabir arrested after remarks alleging police interference in high-stakes Rejinagar assembly bypoll