Humayun Kabir backs Suvendu Adhikari, pledges support for West Bengal's Anti-Crime Bill

Kolkata:

A major political development has emerged in West Bengal after All United Development Party (AUJP) MLA Humayun Kabir extended his support to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the proposed anti-crime legislation. Kabir said he would stand behind any bill introduced by the Chief Minister if it is aimed at protecting public interest and strengthening law and order in the state. His remarks came ahead of the introduction of the proposed West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill in the State Assembly, a legislation intended to tighten the government's grip on criminals and anti-social elements.

Humayun Kabir announces support

Speaking on the proposed legislation, Humayun Kabir said that public welfare should remain the priority and assured his support for the bill. He stated that whatever legislation Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari introduces for the benefit of the people would receive his backing. His statement assumes significance as the proposed law is expected to become one of the major legislative measures of the current Assembly session.

Public safety bill to be tabled in Assembly

The West Bengal government is preparing to introduce the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill in the Assembly. The proposed legislation is aimed at taking stronger action against criminals, organised gangs and anti-social elements operating across the state. While the detailed provisions of the bill are yet to be discussed in the House, it is expected to provide authorities with stronger legal mechanisms to deal with activities that threaten public peace and security.

Why the bill is politically significant

The proposed legislation is likely to attract considerable political attention as law and order has remained one of the key issues in West Bengal's political discourse. Support from leaders outside the ruling establishment could influence the debate surrounding the bill when it comes up for discussion in the Assembly.

BJP govt set to table UCC Bill

Less than two months after ending the TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal, the BJP government is likely to place before the Assembly one of its most consequential and politically contentious promises - the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill - triggering what is likely to be the first major ideological debate of the post-election era. The proposed legislation, which seeks to establish a common civil framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption irrespective of religion, is expected to dominate the ongoing Budget session and set the stage for a wider debate over identity, equality, secularism, constitutional rights and the relationship between personal laws and state authority.

ALSO READ: West Bengal govt eases diesel sale restrictions for farmers, hospitals, tea gardens