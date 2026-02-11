Howrah Madhya Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates In the 2021 assembly polls, Aroop Roy of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sanjay Singh by a margin of 46,547 votes.

Kolkata:

The Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 171 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency comes under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Aroop Roy of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sanjay Singh by a margin of 46,547 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Prasun Banerjee won from the Howrah Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,69,442 votes by defeating Rathin Chakraborty of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Howrah Madhya Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency is a part of the Howrah district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,542 voters in the Howrah Madhya constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,39,314 were male and 1,27,227 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 492 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Howrah Madhya in 2021 was 91 (85 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Howrah Madhya constituency was 2,45,161. Out of this, 1,30,777 voters were male, 1,14,384 were female. No voter belonged to a third gender. There were 506 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Howrah Madhya in 2016 was 65 (48 men and 17 women).

Howrah Madhya Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Howrah Madhya Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Howrah Madhya Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Howrah Madhya Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Aroop Roy won the Howrah Madhya seat with a margin of 46,547 votes. He polled 1,11,554 votes. Roy defeated BJP candidate Sanjay Singh, who got 65,007 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Aroop Roy won the Howrah Madhya seat with a margin of 52,994 votes. He polled 91,800 votes. JDU candidate Amitabha Dutta got 38,806 votes and was the runner-up.

Howrah Madhya Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Aroop Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Aroop Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Aroop Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Aroop Roy (CPI)

2001: Ambica Banerjee (Congress)

1996: Ambica Banerjee (Congress)

1991: Ambica Banerjee (Congress)

1987: Ambica Banerjee (Congress)

1982: Ambica Banerjee (Congress)

1977: Sudhindranath Kumar (Revolutionary Communist Party of India)

1972: Mrityunjoy Banerjee (Congress)

1971: Sudhindranath Kumar (Revolutionary Communist Party of India)

1969: Anadi Das (Revolutionary Communist Party of India)

1967: D Mitra (Congress)

Howrah Madhya Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency was 1,95,258. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Howrah Madhya Assembly elections was 1,76,047.