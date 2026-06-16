How strong is TMC's financial muscle? Audit report reveals assets worth hundreds of crores | Check here

Kolkata:

A startling financial audit report for the financial year 2024-25 has shed light on the massive assets held by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party founded by Mamata Banerjee. The report provides a detailed snapshot of the party's financial position and indicates that TMC possesses assets worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The audit report covers the financial status of the party up to March 31, 2025. It does not include any transactions or developments that may have occurred after that date. The disclosures provide a detailed account of the party's cash reserves, bank balances and fixed deposits, offering insights into the scale of TMC's financial resources.

Over Rs 625 crore in bank accounts

According to the audit report, TMC had a total bank balance of Rs 625,79,87,264, which translates to more than Rs 625 crore, across its various bank accounts as of March 31, 2025. The figure highlights the substantial funds available to the party for organisational activities, election campaigns and operational expenses.

Fixed deposits cross Rs 250 crore

In addition to the funds maintained in bank accounts, the party also held fixed deposits worth Rs 250,77,28,322, or more than Rs 250 crore. When combined with the bank balance, TMC's total funds parked in banks stood at Rs 876,57,15,586, amounting to nearly Rs 877 crore.

Significant cash holdings also recorded

The audit report also mentions substantial cash and cheque holdings. As per the disclosures, assets worth Rs 50 crore are recorded at the party headquarters. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 31,28,028 was reported across the party's central and regional offices. These figures indicate that, apart from bank deposits, the party also maintained a sizeable amount in liquid assets.

TMC's journey since 1998

The All India Trinamool Congress was established on January 1, 1998, by Mamata Banerjee after she parted ways with the Indian National Congress. Over the years, TMC emerged as a dominant force in West Bengal politics. The party achieved a historic breakthrough in the 2011 Assembly elections when it ended the Left Front's long-standing rule in the state and formed the government. Mamata Banerjee subsequently became West Bengal's Chief Minister and went on to lead the state for multiple terms.

What political party audit reports reveal

Political party audit reports are important public documents that provide transparency regarding income, assets, expenditures and financial management. Such reports help voters, regulators and analysts understand the financial standing of political organisations and assess how parties manage their resources. Financial disclosures have increasingly become a subject of public scrutiny, especially as election spending and campaign financing continue to attract national attention.

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