How large is Muslim population in West Bengal and how many seats can it influence in Assembly elections 2026? A political debate has erupted in West Bengal over the ongoing voter list revision ahead of the elections. Amid the controversy, attention has once again turned to the state's demographics, particularly the Muslim population and the number of seats where it plays a decisive, 'kingmaker' role.

New Delhi:

The early signs of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are already visible. One of the most debated issues in the state's political landscape at present is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned the transparency of the process, staging protests against the Election Commission and taking the matter to the Supreme Court. At the same time, the so-called "Muslim factor" in West Bengal politics has once again come into sharp focus. With a significant share of the electorate, Muslim voters are often seen as potential "kingmakers" in several constituencies. Here is a closer look at their demographic strength and political influence.

Muslim population in West Bengal

Muslims constitute nearly 30 per cent of West Bengal's population. The state Legislative Assembly has 294 seats, and Muslim voters play a decisive role in around 40 to 50 constituencies. Districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, and Birbhum have the highest concentration of the Muslim population.

In several of these constituencies, Muslims account for more than 50 per cent of the electorate, making their vote a crucial factor in determining electoral outcomes.

Results of the 2021 Assembly elections

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, registered a landslide victory. Polling was held in 292 of the 294 seats, of which the TMC won 213, securing a comfortable majority. The party recorded a vote share of around 48 per cent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the principal opposition, winning 77 seats. The Left Front and the Congress, which had dominated Bengal politics for decades, suffered a historic setback and failed to win a single seat. The Indian Secular Front (ISF), contesting as part of an alliance, managed to win one seat.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Muslim factor in West Bengal

Why were elections held only on 292 seats?

Elections were not conducted in two constituencies of Murshidabad district ----Shamsherganj and Jangipur--- after candidates passed away before polling. Congress candidate Rezaul Haque from Shamsherganj and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Nandi from Jangipur died due to COVID-19-related complications.

Also Read: Bengal SIR: CM Mamata moves SC day after writing to CEC Gyanesh Kumar over 'irregularities'

Also Read: Budget 2026 'garbage of lies, not a single paisa for Bengal,' says Mamata Banerjee