High-stakes BJP vs TMC contest in Sabang as constituency gears up for April 23 polls

Kolkata:

Sabang is among the important constituencies that will go to the polls in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. It is one of the 294 seats where voting will take place across the state. The constituency will see a multi-party contest with candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Congress in the race.

The main contest is between TMC leader Manas Ranjan Bhunia and BJP candidate Amal Kumar Panda. CPM has fielded Nakul Chandra Bera, while Congress has nominated Alak Kumar Samai.

Past election performance

Sabang falls under the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC’s Manas Ranjan Bhunia won the seat by defeating BJP’s Amulya Maity with a margin of 9,864 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC also performed strongly in the region. Party candidate Deepak Adhikari secured victory from Ghatal by defeating BJP’s Hiranmoy Chatterjee with a large margin of 182,868 votes.

These results show a strong presence of the Trinamool Congress in the constituency in recent elections.

Voter details and polling schedule

According to Election Commission data from the 2021 Assembly polls, Sabang had a total of 2,64,783 registered voters. This included 1,36,601 male voters, 1,28,181 female voters, and one voter from the third gender category. There were also 3,716 postal votes recorded. The number of service voters stood at 271, including 254 men and 17 women.

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Polling for 152 seats will take place in the first phase, while 142 seats will vote in the second phase. Voting in Sabang is scheduled for April 23.