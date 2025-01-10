Gangasagar Mela 2025: NDRF deploys specialised search, rescue teams and Dog-K9 squad in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A man and children perform for alms at Sagar Island on a foggy winter morning, ahead of the Gangasagar Mela festival.

Gangasagar Mela 2025: To ensure the full safety and well-being of pilgrims during the iconic Gangasagar Mela 2025, the 2nd battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed five specialised search and rescue teams. These teams include highly trained male and female rescuers, a specialised canine (Dog-K9) squad, and medical and communication teams, all operating under the requisition of State Authorities.

The Mela is scheduled to be held in West Bengal from January 10 to January 18, 2025.

The NDRF teams have been strategically stationed at 5 key locations within the Mela area-

The Mela Ground Lot-8 Kachuberia Namkhana Benuban

This strategic placement is designed to facilitate swift and effective responses to emergencies, ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims attending the event.

Prepared to manage a wide array of emergencies, the teams are equipped with advanced gear for aquatic search and rescue, structural collapse incidents, and potential CBRN emergencies.

Additionally, the presence of Mahila (woman) rescuers and medical first responders further strengthens the operational readiness of the teams, read the statement further. NDRF Commanders have expressed their confidence in the preparedness and motivation of the teams.

"Our personnel are well-trained, highly motivated, and fully prepared to handle any emergencies that may arise during the mela. We are committed to working closely with the administration to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims," they stated.

Sagar Island ready to host Gangasagar Mela

The West Bengal government decided to deploy around 13,000 police personnel in and around the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, as a part of its preparations for the upcoming annual holy dip during Makar Sankranti on January 14. The completion of the preparations would, however, require two to three more days to be completed, he said.

"We have taken all precautionary measures regarding this year's mela. Extra cautions have been initiated this year as we expect a bigger number of pilgrims reaching here," the officials told media.

Alongside the policemen, plain-dress security personnel will also be deployed in and around the island, he said. Like earlier years, the administration, with the help of the Coast Guard, will have coastal surveillance, the official said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force will also be present.

According to another senior official of the district administration, additional lights have been installed all around the island especially from Kachuberia to the mela area, and around the Kapil Muni ashram. Additional towers have been set up to keep a close watch on the proceedings.

CCTVs installed for monitoring

“The administration has installed a total of 1,150 CCTVs. Senior police officers in the rank of DSP will be deployed here. Besides, there will be civic volunteers and personnel from the state disaster management," he said.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims from different parts of the country as well as outside gather in Sagar Island during 'Makar Sankranti' to take a holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.