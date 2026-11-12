Former Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas dies at 72; Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Former West Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ujjal Biswas died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, November 11, after battling multiple health complications for nearly three weeks. He was 72 and is survived by his wife and son. Biswas was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mukundapur and had been on full ventilator support for the past few days.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh confirmed his death, saying, "Just came to know that Ujjal Biswas passed away this evening around 9 pm. I am on my way to the hospital." Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief in a post on X, remembering Biswas as a close associate and a loyal party member. She recalled the alleged attack on him, his time in custody and the physical and mental suffering he had described to her.

Mamata Banerjee recalls Biswas' alleged ordeal

In her tribute, Banerjee said Biswas was "far more than a colleague in public life" and that they shared a close and enduring bond built over many years. Describing him as a dedicated member of the TMC family, she said he had devoted his life to the party and the service of the people.

Banerjee said Biswas had been brutally attacked a few months ago and kept behind bars for 49 days in cases she described as false. Recalling a meeting with him, she said he had spoken about the "torture, humiliation and intimidation" he allegedly faced because he refused to abandon his political convictions or switch sides.

The former Chief Minister accused the BJP of unleashing a "politics of vengeance, intimidation and persecution" in Bengal. She alleged that false cases were being used to break the spirit of political opponents.

"No government has the right to turn the machinery of the state into an instrument of political retribution," she wrote.

Calling his death a deeply personal loss, Banerjee said the TMC had lost a loyal member and she had lost someone with whom she shared years of trust, affection and solidarity. She extended her condolences to his family and said his courage, loyalty and commitment to public service would remain etched in their memories.

Biswas served as minister in Mamata Banerjee's government

Biswas was a three-time MLA from the Krishnanagar South constituency in Nadia district. He was first elected in 2011, when the TMC came to power in West Bengal, and retained the seat in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. However, he lost the Krishnanagar South seat to BJP candidate Sadhan Ghosh in the 2026 Assembly elections.

After the TMC formed the government in 2011, Banerjee inducted Biswas into her Cabinet and gave him charge of the technical education and training department. He was dropped from the Cabinet in 2016 but returned around a year later as the correctional services minister, a portfolio he held until 2022. He was subsequently assigned the science and technology portfolio.

He was arrested in alleged relief materials case

Biswas was arrested on June 10, 2026, in connection with an alleged case of misappropriation of government relief materials in Nadia district's Krishnanagar.

His arrest came after an angry crowd gathered outside his residence, allegedly stormed the premises, pelted him with eggs and raised slogans over the reported recovery of government relief supplies from his house. The items included tarpaulins, dhotis, sarees and clothes meant for distribution.

Protesters had allegedly surrounded the former minister at his residence for nearly an hour. Police subsequently detained him and took him to Kotwali Police Station, where his arrest was formally recorded. He was released on bail in July.

Biswas' family rejected the allegations, claiming that the materials stored at his residence were part of his official allocation as a minister and MLA and were meant for public distribution. They also said he had informed the district administration to collect the undistributed supplies from his house.

Biswas spent 30 days in jail in the relief materials case before securing bail. He was subsequently arrested in another case and remained behind bars for 49 days before being released on conditional bail. This is the 49-day period referred to by Banerjee in her tribute, although her post did not identify the separate case.

Health deteriorated after bypass surgery

Biswas had been battling several health problems in the months before his death. He underwent bypass surgery on October 5, after which he suffered a brain stroke. His condition subsequently deteriorated, with pneumonia, a urinary tract infection and septic shock adding to his health complications.

He also developed severe kidney dysfunction and had been undergoing dialysis. The complications raised concerns about multiple organ failure, according to medical updates. He remained on full ventilator support in the days leading up to his death and died at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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