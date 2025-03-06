FIR lodged against Bengal Minister Bratya Basu, TMC leader over Jadavpur University violence

Advertisement
The FIR was registered at the Jadavpur Police Station on the basis of a complaint by a student of the varsity who had suffered injuries during the incident on March 1.

West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra.
West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra. Image Source : X
An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and professor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University, a police officer said on Thursday. 

The FIR was registered at the Jadavpur Police Station on the basis of a complaint by a student of the varsity who had suffered injuries during the incident on March 1. The Minister's car driver, along with others, have also been named in the complaint.

Protests erupted following campus violence on March 1, when two students were injured after a car in Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them amidst the chaos. Basu, however, claimed that they suffered injuries when the protesters damaged his car's windshield.

The minister had said that while he was willing to discuss the students' demands, they instead attempted to create chaos and forcibly blocked his car.

 

