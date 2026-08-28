FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien after civic body's acts over 'unauthorised' TMC billboard

Kolkata:

The police have registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and other for assaulting personnel and obstructing their work during their action over party's 'unauthorised' billboard on Camac Street in Kolkata, said officials on Friday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

A team of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), along with the police, had arrived on Thursday to remove an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street. The police were requested by the civic body to assist in removing the hoarding, which was bearing TMC signage.

However, upon the team's arrival, several of TMC leaders, including Banerjee, O'Brien, Baisanor Chattopadhyay and others, formed an 'unlawful assembly' and clashed with police personnel and KMC officials from carrying out their duties.

The police said the case against the TMC leaders was registered as Shakespeare Sarani under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 121(1), 74, 3(5) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TMC criticises police, civic body's action

The TMC has criticised the civic body and police's action, describing it as a "political vendetta". The party, which lost the power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the 2026 West Bengal elections, has said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is 'fearful' of the TMC.

"West Bengal is witnessing the steady erosion of constitutional governance and an alarming descent into a police state. When the power of the State operates without constitutional restraint, the judiciary becomes the last line of defence," Abhishek said in a post on X. "If judicial intervention does not come when fundamental rights are being undermined, what is at stake is no longer merely the liberty of individuals. It is the survival of democracy itself."

O'Brien, meanwhile, alleged that the action was taken because of a TMC's students' annual rally that was scheduled to be held on Friday. He even claimed that the civic body team had failed to provide key details and its document "was unsigned and incomplete".

"For over an hour and a half, we tried to explain it to them. Then they trespassed into the building. More than 150 police officers went in there. They pushed and shoved us on the staircase. Abhishek was also there," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

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