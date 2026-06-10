Exclusive: Rebel MP Satabdi Roy attacks TMC leadership, says '20 MPs cannot be called traitors'

Kolkata:

The internal turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Wednesday after actor-turned-politician and four-time Member of Parliament Satabdi Roy openly backed the rebel faction led by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Roy launched a sharp attack on the party's leadership, questioned its functioning after the election setback, and indicated that the rebel group would seek formal recognition while continuing to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Expressing dissatisfaction with the party's response to its electoral loss, Roy said the discontent among leaders was not because the party was defeated but because no serious introspection had taken place after the results. "The dissatisfaction began on May 4 itself. There was no post-mortem of the defeat. The opinions of local leaders were ignored," she said.

Taking aim at the party's decision-making structure, Roy alleged that party chief Mamata Banerjee had delegated key responsibilities to her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee, who in turn relied heavily on election strategist I-PAC. "Mamata Banerjee left everything to Abhishek Banerjee... Abhishek Banerjee left everything to I-PAC... Our anger is not over the defeat in Bengal... Our anger is because there was no review of why we lost," Roy added.

'Can 20 out of 28 MPs be called traitors?'

Roy strongly defended the rebel MPs and rejected allegations that they had betrayed the party. "I feel the party no longer belongs to Mamata Didi. If eight out of 28 MPs had rebelled, they could perhaps be called traitors. But when 20 out of 28 MPs have taken a different stand, how can all of them be labelled traitors?" she asked. Notably, her remarks are being seen as one of the strongest public criticisms of the party leadership by a sitting TMC parliamentarian amid the ongoing crisis.

Rebel bloc to be formed, NDA support to continue

Roy confirmed that the dissident lawmakers are planning to create a separate bloc in the coming days and would continue extending support to the NDA. "A separate bloc will be formed in the coming days. Twenty MPs will support the NDA," she added. Experts believe the statement is likely to fuel speculation about a major political realignment in West Bengal and could significantly alter the state's opposition scenario.

Corruption, leadership style among key concerns

The four-time MP also alleged that corruption played a major role in the party's electoral setbacks and accused the leadership of placing excessive trust in a select group of advisers. "There is corruption behind the party's defeat. Too much reliance was placed on Abhishek Banerjee and I-PAC," Roy alleged.

Roy also hinted that she may eventually leave the Trinamool Congress if circumstances require it. "In the coming days, if necessary, I may also leave the party because rules have to be followed," she said.

Claims discussions held with Suvendu Adhikari

Roy further revealed that she had spoken with senior BJP leader and Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the ongoing developments. "There have been discussions with Suvendu Adhikari. He told us that he would extend assistance," she added.

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