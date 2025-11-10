Ex-West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee granted bail in school jobs scam Partha Chatterjee is one of the main accused in the multi-crore recruitment scam and was arrested in July 2022. Currently, he is in admitted to a private hospital at Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata.

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee received a breather on Monday and was granted bail by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with the school jobs recruitment scam.

The senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader is one of the main accused in the multi-crore recruitment scam and was arrested in July 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and thereafter by the CBI in October 2024. Currently, he is in admitted to a private hospital at Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata and will likely be directly released from there.

The CBI case against Chatterjee and some other senior officials pertains to irregularities in recruitment of teachers for classes between 9 and 12, and Group C employees in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools.

Chatterjee no longer holds any official status

Along with Chatterjee, former West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairperson Subires Bhattacharyya will also be released. Notably, the Calcutta High Court had granted bail to Chatterjee in the CBI case, but observed that he is not in a position to misuse his office or commit similar offences since he no longer holds any such official status.

"Allegation against the petitioner involves abuse of his official position, which he no longer holds. He, therefore, cannot be said to be in a position to misuse his office or commit similar offences," the court had observed. "Undoubtedly, the allegations are extremely grave and involve corruption which adversely impacts the society at large."

Later in December 2024, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in the ED case, noting that Chatterjee spent around three years in custody and his continued incarceration would be a "travesty of justice". The top court had also directed that the charges should be framed within four weeks under the Prevention of Corruption Act against public servants, with the statements being recorded within two months.

(With PTI inputs)