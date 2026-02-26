English Bazar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The English Bazar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 51 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The English Bazar Assembly constituency comes under the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP leader Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury won this seat, defeating TMC's Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury by more than 20,000 votes.

English Bazar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The English Bazar Assembly constituency is a part of the Malda district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,75,296 voters in the English Bazar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,37,649 were male and 1,37,637 were female voters. Ten voter belonged to the third gender. 4,967 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in English Bazar in 2021 was 545.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the English Bazar constituency was 2,46,790. Out of this, 1,25,224 voters were male, 1,21,562 were female and four belonged to a third gender. There were 2,930 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in English Bazar in 2016 was 362.

English Bazar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

English Bazar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

English Bazar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

English Bazar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury received 1,07,755 votes to defeat TMC's Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, who received 87,656 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, independent leader Nihar Ranjan Ghosh had received 1,07,183 votes to defeat TMC's Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, who had received 67,456 votes.

2021: Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury (BJP)

2016: Nihar Ranjan Ghosh (Independent)

2013: Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury (TMC)

2011: Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury (Congress)

2006: Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury (Congress)

2001: Samar Roy (CPIM)

1996: Goutam Chakraborty (Congress)

1991: Prabhat Acharya (CPI)

1987: Sailen Sarkar (CPI)

1982: Sailen Sarkar (CPI)

1977: Sailen Sarkar (CPI)

1972: Bimal Kanti Das (CPI)

1971: Bimal Kanti Das (CPI)

1969: Bimal Kanti Das (CPI)

1967: Santi Gopal Sen (Congress)

1962: Santi Gopal Sen (Congress)

1957: Santi Gopal Sen (Congress)

English Bazar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the English Bazar Assembly constituency was 2,17,988 or 79.18 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,07,542 or 84.10 per cent