Egg thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata | VIDEO

New Delhi:

An egg was thrown at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh as he was leaving the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. The incident occurred outside Banerjee’s residence. A local youth identified as Chandan claimed responsibility for the act and defended his actions while speaking to reporters.

“They have done a lot of atrocities on people. Kunal Ghosh is no less. So, they deserve this. They have wronged us a lot,” he said.

The TMC had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing the news story. Kunal Ghosh also did not immediately react publicly to the episode.

Another protest targeting TMC leaders

The incident comes just days after senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra faced a similar protest in the Ariadaha area of Kamarhati. During that visit, protesters allegedly hurled eggs at Mitra's convoy while raising slogans against him. The situation reportedly turned tense as residents gathered to express grievances related to local issues.

Witnesses claimed that the convoy had to leave the area amid the growing unrest.

Abhishek Banerjee also in the list

The latest episode follows another high-profile confrontation involving TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas. During that visit, protesters allegedly threw eggs and stones while shouting slogans against the TMC leader. Videos from the scene showed angry residents confronting Banerjee, with some demanding answers over local issues.

Despite the protest, Banerjee continued with his scheduled programme after receiving medical attention. Five people were later arrested in connection with the incident. According to sources, some of those arrested were reportedly linked to local political networks in the area.

Signs of growing public discontent?

In recent weeks, demonstrations have been reported in several districts, with residents raising concerns ranging from local governance issues to allegations of corruption and extortion. Similar protests have also been witnessed outside police stations, court complexes and during appearances of political figures facing legal scrutiny.

While the TMC has maintained that many such incidents are politically motivated, opposition parties have pointed to them as evidence of growing public dissatisfaction.

Mamata Banerjee blames BJP

Following the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee had strongly condemned the incident and accused the BJP of being behind the violence. Sharing a video of the confrontation, she wrote that the ruling forces had crossed all limits and accused the BJP of encouraging such attacks.