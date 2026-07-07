ED raids five locations in 'suspicious' financial transactions linked to Trinamool Congress

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at five locations as part of an investigation into alleged financial transactions linked to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The agency said the probe focuses on suspected irregular financial dealings, fund mobilisation and the diversion of money through multiple bank accounts.

According to the ED, the investigation centres on companies belonging to the Carewell Group, which operates in the aviation sector. The agency alleges that between April 2023 and June 2026, nearly Rs 160 crore was transferred from AITC's bank accounts to Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. and another associated company.

The ED further claims that between 2023 and 2026, Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. transferred around Rs 82.96 crore to another newly incorporated group company.

Agency probes aircraft purchases and leasing arrangement

During the searches, investigators allegedly found that a substantial portion of these funds was used to purchase an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet and an Agusta 109 SP helicopter. According to the agency, the acquisition of the two aircraft involved an expenditure of approximately Rs 112 crore.

The ED has also alleged that while a portion of the funds used to purchase the helicopter originated from overseas sources, the bulk of the money was routed directly from AITC's bank accounts.

The agency further claims that after acquiring the aircraft, the companies leased both the jet and the helicopter back to AITC, which subsequently made significant payments for their use.

The ED said the transaction chain appears suspicious at first glance and that the investigation is aimed at establishing the ultimate purpose and end-use of the funds. The allegations are part of an ongoing probe, and no judicial findings have yet been made regarding the claims.

TMC rebellion and party split

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing an internal power struggle, with several MPs and MLAs reportedly distancing themselves from the party following its debacle in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed the support of more than 64 MLAs. Ritabrata has also been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly by the Speaker after the former allegedly presented a letter signed by the MLAs.

The dissident camp also announced the formation of a separate National Working Committee on June 22. The newly constituted body reportedly comprises 30 members and is backed by a 10-member sub-committee. In a significant move, the faction declared the removal of Mamata Banerjee as the party's national chairperson and named Arup Roy as her replacement. It also announced the expulsion of Abhishek Banerjee from the party.

Amid the escalating dispute, the Election Commission summoned both factions and sought their responses on key issues related to the leadership and control of the party. Mamata Banerjee's camp submitted its response on Monday, rejecting the rival faction's claim over the party and asserting that it alone represents the legitimate Trinamool Congress. The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction is yet to file its response.

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