ED freezes Rs 440 crore in multiple TMC-linked bank accounts after raids over 'suspicious' transactions

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen bank deposits worth Rs 440.42 crore belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after the federal probe agency conducted searches in Kolkata as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities, fund mobilisation and the suspected diversion of money through multiple bank accounts, officials said on Wednesday.

The action, taken under Section 17(1-A) of the PMLA, comes amid a probe into alleged misappropriation of funds and transactions linked to a private aviation company. There was no immediate response from the TMC on the ED's action.

According to ED officials, the frozen amount is held in three private bank accounts of the TMC. The agency carried out searches at five premises in Kolkata on Tuesday, including locations linked to the Carewell Group of Companies, which operates Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd., a private jet and charter hiring service.

The ED's preliminary investigation has found that approximately Rs 160 crore was transferred from the AITC's bank accounts to Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. and a related entity between April 2023 and June 2026. Investigators allege that the aviation company subsequently routed Rs 82.96 crore to another newly incorporated entity during the same period.

Officials said a significant portion of these funds was further diverted through the new entity. According to the investigation, around Rs 112 crore was utilised for the purchase of an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet and an AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter. The ED alleges that these aviation assets were subsequently rented out to the TMC.

Rebel TMC MLAs demanded investigation over TMC’s finances

Last month, Kolkata Police froze debit operations in the same three bank accounts after complaints were filed by rebel Trinamool Congress MLAs, who sought an investigation into the source of the funds amid an ongoing internal dispute over control of the party's finances.

The matter also reached the Calcutta High Court. On July 2, while hearing a petition filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress challenging the debit freeze imposed on the accounts, the court directed the concerned private banks to disclose the corpus held in the three accounts.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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