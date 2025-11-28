EC hits back at TMC with point-by-point rebuttal on Bengal SIR claims, asks not to threaten BLOs The Election Commission has also written a letter to the West Bengal police and the Kolkata police chief to ensure that booth-level officers (BLOs) are not pressurised and threatened by any political party workers.

The Election Commission on Friday fired back at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the ongoing voter list revision in West Bengal, rejecting the party's claims as baseless while advising the Mamata Banerjee government not to interfere with EC officials and threaten or pressurise them during their exercise.

The EC gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations raised by the TMC to a party's 10-member delegation while order appointing a roll obersver for the state, sources said. The apex poll body shot off a letter to the West Bengal police and Kolkata police to ensure that booth-level officers (BLOs) are not pressurised and threatened by any political party workers.

