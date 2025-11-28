EC hits back at TMC with point-by-point rebuttal on Bengal SIR claims, asks not to threaten BLOs

The Election Commission on Friday fired back at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the ongoing voter list revision in West Bengal, rejecting the party's claims as baseless while advising the Mamata Banerjee government not to interfere with EC officials and threaten or pressurise them during their exercise.
The EC gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations raised by the TMC to a party's 10-member delegation while order appointing a roll obersver for the state, sources said. The apex poll body shot off a letter to the West Bengal police and Kolkata police to ensure that booth-level officers (BLOs) are not pressurised and threatened by any political party workers.
EC's fires back at TMC over West Bengal SIR
The ECI asked the TMC delegation to submit claims and objections after December 9, when the draft list will be shared with them, sources said.
Until then, they have been asked to avoid interfering with the independent functioning of Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers who are State Government employees deputed to election-related duties.
Amid persistent questions and allegations regarding the deaths of Booth Level Officers, the ECI agreed to meet a TMC delegation. Last week, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised serious concerns about the ongoing SIR in the state and urged the Election Commission to intervene.
The ECI told the TMC delegation that it was unusual that the enhanced honorarium approved by the poll body had still not been released by the State Government and said this should be done without delay.
Banerjee had earlier written a letter questioning the plan to set up booths inside buildings. The ECI dismissed this concern. The poll body also told the delegation that the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections are carried out as per the Constitution and electoral law and that the TMC is expected to follow these provisions.