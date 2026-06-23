'Duniya gol hai, sabka hisaab bhi hoga': Suvendu Adhikari launches sharp attack on previous govt in Assembly

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched a blistering attack on the previous regime during his address in the Assembly on Tuesday, accusing it of political vendetta and misuse of power. Recalling actions taken against him in the past, Adhikari said he had faced repeated suspensions, legal battles and restrictions, but remained committed to following the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the House, Adhikari asserted that development would continue under the principle of inclusivity while accountability would also be ensured.

'The world is round, people will respond'

Highlighting his personal experiences, Adhikari said he had been expelled from the Assembly on five occasions and kept out of the House for nearly 11 months. "You expelled me from the Assembly five times. I was kept out of the Assembly for 11 months. As Leader of the Opposition, 102 cases were filed against me. Do you expect me to listen to your lectures on wisdom? I had to approach the courts 108 times. I was not allowed to participate in Ram Navami processions. When Hargobind Das and Chandan Das died in Murshidabad, I was not allowed to visit the area. That is when I said duniya gol hai, sabka hisaab bhi hoga. (The world is round and everyone will have to answer for their actions)... Whatever you do, the people will teach you a lesson. We will continue to follow the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There will be development for all, and there will also be accountability for all," he said. His remarks triggered sharp reactions from members across the aisle and intensified political exchanges inside the Assembly.

Remarks on historical figures trigger debate

Adhikari also referred to the naming of public institutions and government initiatives, arguing that national figures who contributed to the country should be honoured. "The name of Suhrawardy will not remain... If you believe that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam deserves respect as a patriot, then he will certainly be honoured. The names of Mughal and Pathan rulers will not be used," he said.

Opposition hits back

Responding to Adhikari's remarks, opposition leader Ritabrata Banerjee accused him of making a politically charged speech that did not address the interests of West Bengal. "I am referring to a committee led by Swami Pradeepta Maharaj, which will evaluate names in the coming days. Your speech sounded like that of Mao and the Communists. Your speech was not meant for West Bengal," Banerjee said.

CM raises illegal immigration, border security issues

During the discussion, the Chief Minister also touched upon the issue of illegal immigration and border management. "We have decided to apprehend illegal Bangladeshi nationals and hand them over to the BSF. They will not be provided jail facilities. Illegal Bangladeshi nationals are currently waiting in 12 holding centres. Why did you not provide land to the BSF? Fencing will be completed across a 600-kilometre stretch. Those who wish to leave before that may do so. Several scams have taken place, and not a single culprit will be spared," he said.

Referring to recent developments, he claimed that gold had been recovered from the residence of a friend of the Bidhannagar chairman and announced that legislation regarding property confiscation would be introduced during the session. According to the Chief Minister, properties seized under the proposed law could be utilised for the welfare of homeless individuals.

Political temperature rises in Bengal

The Assembly witnessed intense exchanges as leaders traded allegations over governance, law and order, corruption and political conduct. With the state's political landscape becoming increasingly polarised, the debate is likely to fuel further confrontations between the ruling establishment and the opposition in the coming months.

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