Dum Dum Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Dum Dum Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 114 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Dum Dum Assembly constituency comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, TMC leader Bratya Basu defeated BJP's Bimal Shankar Nanda by a margin of around 26,000 votes to win this seat.

Dum Dum Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Dum Dum Assembly constituency is a part of the North 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,47,858 voters in the Dum Dum constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,22,048 were male and 1,25,804 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,156 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dum Dum in 2021 was 106.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dum Dum constituency was 2,20,783. Out of this, 1,10,065 voters were male, 1,10,715 were female and three belonged to a third gender. There were 417 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dum Dum in 2016 was 323.

Dum Dum Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Dum Dum Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Dum Dum Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Dum Dum Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Bratya Basu received 87,999 votes to defeat BJP's Bimal Shankar Nanda, who received 61,268 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Bratya Basu had received 81,579 votes to defeat CPIM's Palash Das, who had received 72,263 votes.

2021: Bratya Basu (TMC)

2016: Bratya Basu (TMC)

2011: Bratya Basu (TMC)

2006: Rekha Goswami (CPI)

2001: Arunava Ghosh (TMC)

1996: Sankar Sen (CPI)

1991: Sankar Sen (CPI)

1987: Santi Ranjan Ghatak (CPI)

1982: Santi Ranjan Ghatak (CPI)

1977: Santi Ranjan Ghatak (CPI)

1972: Lal Bahadur Singh (Congress)

1971: Tarun Kumar Sengupta (CPI)

1969: Tarun Kumar Sengupta (CPI)

1967: Tarun Kumar Sengupta (CPI)

1962: Tarun Kumar Sengupta (CPI)

1957: Pabitra Mohan Roy (Praja Socialist Party)

1951: Kanai Lal Das (Congress)

Dum Dum Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dum Dum Assembly constituency was 1,85,654 or 74.9 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,74,705 or 79.13 per cent.