Kolkata Metro to run late-night trains on Kali Puja for devotees visiting Kalighat and Dakshineswar The Metro authorities stated that on October 20, a total of 144 trains-72 in each direction-will operate along the Dakshineswar–Sahid Khudiram route. While the count is lower than the usual 272 weekday services, the revised schedule has been planned to extend operations into the night.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced special late-night services on its Blue Line on October 20 (Monday), allowing devotees to travel conveniently on the evening of Kali Puja. The move comes in response to the large number of passengers expected to visit the city’s iconic Kalighat and Dakshineswar Kali Temples for night-long festivities.

According to an official statement issued on Friday (October 17), Metro authorities will extend operations beyond regular hours to ensure smooth and safe travel for worshippers and commuters alike.

Extended timings and service details

On Kali Puja night, the last train from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram will depart at 10:51 pm, instead of the usual 9:28 pm. Likewise, the last train from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar will leave at 11:00 pm, replacing the normal 9:33 pm schedule. This extension will offer devotees additional travel options late into the night, a practice the Metro usually reserves for major festivals and citywide events.

Number of services to be adjusted

The Metro statement clarified that on October 20, a total of 144 services (72 in each direction) will be operated on the Dakshineswar–Sahid Khudiram corridor. Although this is fewer than the usual 272 weekday services, the reduced schedule has been adjusted to accommodate night operations and facilitate crowd control at key stations.

Officials added that additional staff and security personnel will be deployed to manage passenger flow, particularly at religious hubs such as Kalighat and Dakshineswar, which attract thousands of devotees during Kali Puja.

Relief for commuters and devotees

Every year, the festival of Kali Puja sees massive gatherings across Kolkata’s temples and pandals. The special night metro services are expected to greatly ease pressure on city roads and ensure safe, comfortable travel for passengers heading to and from religious sites.

Commuters have welcomed the initiative, citing the Kolkata Metro’s extended schedule as both a relief and a practical step to handle festival crowds efficiently.