Dinhata set for key contest in West Bengal polls; can BJP wrest assembly seat from TMC?

Dinhata:

Dinhata Assembly constituency in West Bengal is among the key seats that will go to the polls in the upcoming state elections. Voting in this seat is scheduled for April 23, as part of the first phase of polling.

This time, the main contest is expected between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ajay Ray and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Udayan Guha. Other candidates in the fray include Bikash Mondal from the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Harihar Roy Singha representing the Congress.

Dinhata Assembly demography

As per Election Commission data from 2021, the constituency had a total of 2,99,251 registered voters. This included 1,54,887 male voters and 1,44,364 female voters. There were also 828 service voters and 3,214 postal votes cast.

What happened in 2021 election

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP secured victory in Dinhata. Their candidate Nisith Pramanik defeated TMC’s Udayan Guha. However, the situation changed later that year when a bypoll was held after Pramanik vacated the seat as he was already a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Cooch Behar.

In the subsequent by-election, the TMC made a strong comeback. Udayan Guha won the seat by a large margin, securing 1,89,575 votes. His nearest rival, BJP’s Ashok Mandal, received 25,486 votes.

The Dinhata constituency is part of the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. It has remained a closely watched political battleground, with parties placing strong emphasis on campaigning in the region.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

Across West Bengal, the Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on 23 April and 29 April. Voting will take place in all 294 constituencies, while the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for 4 May.