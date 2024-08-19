Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express narrowly escapes collision as another train comes on same track in Siliguri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express narrowly escaped collision with another train

Siliguri Train accident: The Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express narrowly avoided a collision due to the vigilance of an oil tanker train guard in West Bengal's Siliguri. The incident occurred near Sahudangi, about 2.5 km from New Jalpaiguri Junction railway station when both trains found themselves on the same track.

The situation caused significant alarm among Rajdhani passengers. Railway officials promptly arrived at the scene. According to sources, the preliminary investigations suggest the incident was caused by a signal failure.

Indian Railways orders inquiry

Indian Railways has initiated an inquiry into the matter. In the automatic block system, which relies on automatic signalling with signals every kilometer, trains are supposed to stop behind one another if a train halts.

In this case, a freight train, which was ahead of the Rajdhani on the NJP-ABFC automated section, stopped due to a loco fault, causing the Rajdhani Express to halt as well.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, and proper procedures were followed. The Railway Ministry is reviewing the situation to ensure such occurrences are prevented in the future.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

Also Read: Congress targets govt, says 500 per cent jump in food complaints in trains, IRCTC responds

Also Read: Mumbai local train's ticket inspector assaulted on board, Akali Dal demands action from govt