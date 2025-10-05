Live Darjeeling landslide: 10 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides; rescue ops underway, roads, trains disrupted Heavy rains in Darjeeling district have led to severe landslides, resulting in at least 10 confirmed deaths and 2 injuries. The worst-hit areas include Mirik Lake, Dhar Gaon, and several remote villages.

Heavy rainfall has triggered massive landslides across West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, causing widespread devastation. At least 10 people have died and 2 are injured as homes have been flattened, roads damaged, and several remote villages cut off from communication. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are working tirelessly amid massive terrain and continuous rain. Authorities have issued red alerts for further heavy rainfall, raising fears of more landslides in the coming days.

