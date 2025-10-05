- News
- Darjeeling landslide: 10 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides; rescue ops underway, roads, trains disrupted
Heavy rains in Darjeeling district have led to severe landslides, resulting in at least 10 confirmed deaths and 2 injuries. The worst-hit areas include Mirik Lake, Dhar Gaon, and several remote villages.
Live updates :Darjeeling landslide
-
3:39 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
Temporary relief camps set up for displaced families in Darjeeling
Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: Several families from affected areas such as Bishnulal Gaon and Jasbir Gaon have been evacuated and relocated to temporary relief camps supported by NGOs and the district administration.
-
3:38 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
Rescue teams in Darjeeling battle slippery terrain amid continuous rain
Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and disaster officials face tough conditions as slippery slopes and ongoing rainfall slow down search and rescue missions. Heavy machinery is struggling to operate on unstable land.
-
3:37 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
Death toll in Darjeeling confirmed at 10 with two injured
Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: Authorities have confirmed 10 fatalities and 2 injured individuals across the district. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors amid the debris, with the toll expected to be stable as conditions remain challenging.
-
3:37 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
Darjeeling landslide flatten homes and block roads
Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: Multiple landslides caused by incessant rainfall have flattened houses in Mirik and surrounding areas, blocking vital hill roads like Mirik-Sukhiapokhri. Several remote villages remain inaccessible, complicating relief efforts.
