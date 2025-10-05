Advertisement
Heavy rains in Darjeeling district have led to severe landslides, resulting in at least 10 confirmed deaths and 2 injuries. The worst-hit areas include Mirik Lake, Dhar Gaon, and several remote villages.

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Heavy rainfall has triggered massive landslides across West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, causing widespread devastation. At least 10 people have died and 2 are injured as homes have been flattened, roads damaged, and several remote villages cut off from communication. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are working tirelessly amid massive terrain and continuous rain. Authorities have issued red alerts for further heavy rainfall, raising fears of more landslides in the coming days. 
 
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Darjeeling landslide…
 

Live updates :Darjeeling landslide

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Temporary relief camps set up for displaced families in Darjeeling

    Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: Several families from affected areas such as Bishnulal Gaon and Jasbir Gaon have been evacuated and relocated to temporary relief camps supported by NGOs and the district administration.

     

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rescue teams in Darjeeling battle slippery terrain amid continuous rain

    Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and disaster officials face tough conditions as slippery slopes and ongoing rainfall slow down search and rescue missions. Heavy machinery is struggling to operate on unstable land.

     

  • 3:37 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Death toll in Darjeeling confirmed at 10 with two injured

    Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: Authorities have confirmed 10 fatalities and 2 injured individuals across the district. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors amid the debris, with the toll expected to be stable as conditions remain challenging.

     

  • 3:37 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Darjeeling landslide flatten homes and block roads

    Darjeeling landslide LIVE updates: Multiple landslides caused by incessant rainfall have flattened houses in Mirik and surrounding areas, blocking vital hill roads like Mirik-Sukhiapokhri. Several remote villages remain inaccessible, complicating relief efforts.

     

Top News

