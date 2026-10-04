CM Suvendu Adhikari vows UCC, laws against love, land jihad in West Bengal; seeks 6-month time

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday vowed to implement Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, similar to the lines of Gujarat and Uttarakhand, and also promises laws against love and land jihad in the state within six months of time. Further, he also promised a law against religious conversions in the state.

"We will bring stringent laws against love jihad, land jihad and religious conversions after a Uniform Civil Code. Give us six months," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of birth centenary of Vishva Hindu Parishad's former president Ashok Singhal.

Implementation of the UCC was a key poll promise of the BJP for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. After coming to power following the elections, the BJP-led government also constituted a high-level committee to examine a draft UCC. The committee is headed by Supreme Court's former judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

In its notification issued earlier, the state government said the UCC will standardise civil laws across all communities on matters concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption in West Bengal.

Adhikari targets TMC

During his address at the event, he also targeted the erstwhile Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and accused it of dividing the people. He said the Mamata government had created a rift within Bengalis and non-Bengalis in West Bengal.

However, the situation has changed, he claimed, adding his government will not allow anyone to attack the Indian culture and tradition, and no anti-national activity would now be permitted in West Bengal. Without naming the TMC, he said some people had stayed silent when terrorists killed the public based on their identities.

"You can rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution," he said. "But it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, and our heritage that spiritual icons Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have propounded."

"I was also part of this fight... I was a college student then. This area was not on the route of the rath yatra that Lal Krishna Advani had taken. A separate rath carrying shilas was prepared here. On that day, as a child of a Hindu household, I worked as a volunteer," he said, while recalling the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

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