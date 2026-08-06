CBI chargesheets 11, including two BJP workers, in Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath murder case

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against 11 accused people, including two BJP workers, in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, officials said Thursday.

The CBI had recently arrested BJP workers Sagar Sonkar and his brother, Sahib Sonkar, who were associated with Rath's office, for allegedly hiring Uttar Pradesh-based shooters to carry out his murder. Rath was shot dead on May 6, just two days before Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The results of the state Assembly elections were declared on May 4.

Role of rival political party under scanner

According to officials, the CBI is also investigating the alleged role of a functionary of a rival political party in West Bengal in connection with the case.

The agency has found that Sagar was employed by an MLA of the rival political party until 2020, before switching allegiance to the BJP.

Investigators believe that the conspiracy to eliminate Rath, who played a key role in Suvendu Adhikari's election campaign in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, had been in the works since December 2025. However, the execution of the alleged murder plot was reportedly postponed several times for various reasons.

The CBI alleges that Sagar arranged the contract killing and paid the shooters to carry out the murder.

The CBI has so far arrested six shooters--Monu Singh, Raj Singh, Golu Singh, Mayank Raj Mishra, Vickey Maurya and Naveen Kumar Singh, besides middlemen Vinay Rai, Sanjay Rai and Vikas Mishra who took the contract. One accused remains absconding, they said.

About the case

41-year-old Rath, who once served in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24-Parganas late on May 6. The incident occurred within 48 hours of the announcement of the high-stakes assembly election results in West Bengal.

The case was handed over to the CBI by West Bengal Police owing to the severity of the crime.

After re-registering the matter as a regular case, the CBI filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These include Section 103(1) for murder, Section 61(1) for criminal conspiracy, and Section 111(2)(a) relating to organised crime. The agency has also added Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

The investigation was initiated based on a complaint lodged by Rath's brother. In his statement, he alleged that the killing was the result of a planned and well-organised conspiracy involving several unidentified persons.

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