CBI arrests senior Bengal doctor for taking bribe, Rs 54.6 lakh cash recovered during searches The doctor was caught red-handed after accepting the bribe in exchange for issuing a favourable inspection report for a private medical college in Belgavi, Karnataka.

Kolkata:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior doctor, who was working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC) with charges of accepting bribes. Reportedly, the doctor identified as Tapan Kumar Jana, Head of the Anatomy Department at Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital, Berhampore, West Bengal, accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

Jana was caught red-handed after accepting the bribe in exchange for issuing a favourable inspection report for a private medical college in Belgavi, Karnataka.

The CBI registered a case on May 24, 2025, against Jana, two private individuals, and the involved medical institute. It was alleged that Jana had demanded the bribe from representatives of the private college for issuing a favourable report during the inspection process.

Following his arrest, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations, including Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Belgaum. These operations led to the recovery of an additional Rs 44.6 lakh in cash, along with incriminating documents and articles. The total cash seized during the operation amounts to Rs 54.6 lakh.

"A case was registered by the CBI on 24.05.2025 against three accused, including said accused, and two private persons and a private medical institute based in Belgavi, Karnataka, on allegations that accused senior doctor working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC) demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the representatives of a private Medical College in lieu of issuing favourable inspection report regarding their institute," the probe agency said in a statement.

Jana will be produced before the competent Court, the CBI said.