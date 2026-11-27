The Calcutta High Court has set aside West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose's decisions to appoint rebel Trinamool Congress faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip of the Opposition. The court has directed the Speaker to reconsider both appointments and pass fresh orders within 10 days.

The ruling came on a petition filed by senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the Speaker's decision to recognise the two legislators despite the original party leadership having proposed its own candidates for the key Opposition positions.

Court directs fresh appointments within 10 days

Justice Krishna Rao held that the Speaker's decisions to appoint Banerjee and Akhruzzaman were not sustainable under law. The court directed the Speaker to reconsider both appointments in accordance with the law and issue fresh orders within 10 days.

The appointments had been challenged by Chattopadhyay, who argued that the party's original leadership should have the right to decide its representatives in the Assembly. The court's ruling sets aside the Speaker's earlier decisions and requires him to reconsider the matter.

How the dispute over Opposition posts began

The controversy began after the TMC leadership nominated Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the Leader of the Opposition post following the West Bengal Assembly elections. However, a breakaway group of TMC legislators, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, staked a rival claim, arguing that it had the support of a majority of the party's MLAs.

Around 60 of the TMC's 80 legislators reportedly backed Banerjee. The Speaker subsequently recognised him as the Leader of the Opposition on June 3 and appointed Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip.

The original TMC leadership challenged the decisions, arguing that the Speaker had disregarded the party's choice of representatives. Chattopadhyay then approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking to overturn the appointments.

Earlier, a division bench of the High Court had allowed Banerjee and Akhruzzaman to continue in their respective positions on an interim basis for two months. That arrangement expired on October 18. Chattopadhyay subsequently approached the court again, questioning their continuation in the posts.

The latest ruling has now set aside both appointments, leaving the Speaker to reconsider the selection of the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip.

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