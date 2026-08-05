Abhishek Banerjee denied permission for abroad eye treatment; here's what Calcutta HC said

Kolkata:

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday denied permission to the Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for eye treatment. The court had earlier advised Banerjee to appear before a medical board at state-run SSKM hospital on August 6 for its opinion on the matter, however, the TMC leader submitted that he was not ready to do so. Following, the single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya dismissed the case.

During the hearing, Abhishek's lawyer, Rebecca John stated that his wife and children reside in Kolkata and as a member of parliament, he is entitled to travel to any country. Opposing Banerjee's plea, Rajdeep Majumder, Additional Advocate General said that several criminal prosecutions are pending against the TMC leader and there is no emergent medical situation that requires treatment abroad.

However, the single-judge bench noted that multiple separate cases are pending at the Bidhannagar Police Station; the situation would have been different had there been only one case. The court observed that there would be no impediment to undergoing the medical treatment, whether in Kolkata or outside the state, however, Banerjee cannot leave India without permission.

Abhishek Banerjee moves SC

The court earlier on July 20 observed that Banerjee can be permitted to go aboard for medical treatment only if his treatment could not be done here. The court suggested Banerjee to consult doctors at SSKM and if the medical board gives consent for medical treatment abroad, then court has no issue to provide overseas travel permit. Banerjee had moved the Supreme Court challenging the order. The three bench justice led by CJI Surya Kant said that this case will be heard in Calcutta High Court.

Mamata Banerjee urges EC to conclude 'TMC dispute' inquiry

Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission (EC) to conclude its inquiry into the dispute over the ownership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) name, election symbol, and organisational control. In a letter addressed to Election Commission secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal on Wednesday, Mamata contended that the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee had failed to file its response despite being granted repeated extensions and argued that the faction should not be given any further opportunity.

The TMC founder-chairperson said the commission should bring the proceedings to a close "as early as possible" as the dispute has "serious political ramifications in West Bengal".The letter marks the latest attempt by the Mamata Banerjee camp to press for an early adjudication in the battle that will determine which faction is recognised as the "real" All India Trinamool Congress and, consequently, who will be entitled to its election symbol, organisational identity and control over party assets and funds.

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